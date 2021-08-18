Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

FIRST LOOK: November’s Additions to Hero Collector’s STAR TREK Starships Collection

By TrekCore Staff
trekcore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back with a look ahead to what’s coming down the interstellar pipeline from Hero Collector, as today we can bring you a pair of exclusive first looks at November’s upcoming additions to the Official Star Trek Starships Collection!. First up is the next addition to the slowly-growing Star Trek...

blog.trekcore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Starships#Ships#Control#Deimos#Concorde#Khitomer Alliance#Battlecruiser#Eaglemoss#Hero Collector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Xboxplayer.one

Star Trek Online Reveals New Mars Pilot Escort

Star Trek Online is once again offering Captains the chance to pilot a new starship with the Mars Pilot Escort. This is one of the prizes in the Infinity Lock Box beginning August 24. The offer though is only valid for the PC version. This Infinity Lock Box will be...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Which Star Trek: Voyager Characters Are Returning For Prodigy?

The Star Trek universe is alive with possibility, as it moves forward with several new Paramount+ TV series in the coming years. However, it is not forgetting the franchise’s 55-year history in the effort. Its new series are very much grounded in characters, settings, and themes Trekkies have long-loved. This includes Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming animated TV series created by The LEGO Movie‘s Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Nickelodeon-produced TV show will see Kate Mulgrew reprise the role of Captain Kathryn Janeway—kind of. Who else from the Star Trek: Voyager cast will be reuniting with Mulgrew? Here’s what we know so far…
ShoppingStarTrek.com

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Star Trek Auction Items

Prop Store, one of the world’s leading auction houses of film and television memorabilia, in association with ViacomCBS Consumer Products, announced today the first-ever Star Trek: Discovery seasons one and two auction. Over 200 original costumes, props, set decoration, and behind-the-scenes memorabilia from seasons 1 and 2 of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks will be offered in this online auction. Bidding begins at 11am EDT/8am PDT on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, and concludes Thursday, September 16th, 2021, at 8pm EDT/5pm PDT. Fans can register now to bid in the auction and to get updates at: http://www.propstore.com/startrek.
SoccerPosted by
Space.com

Star Trek Adventures tabletop RPG to get 7 new additions this year

Set your phasers to tabletop fun, "Star Trek" fans. British entertainment publisher Modiphius Entertainment has announced seven (yes, seven!) new additions to the "Star Trek Adventures" tabletop role-playing game, including a world first. Some of the new additions were released last week (August 6) and others will come in the...
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Get a First Look at Stoney Clover Lane's New Disney Princess Collection — It's TOO GOOD

Your next vacation to the Disney parks just got even magical, thanks to Stoney Clover Lane's latest collaboration with Disney! The customizable accessories brand is launching a Disney princess collection on Aug. 17 filled with pouches, fanny packs, backpacks, packing cubes, notebooks, scrunchies, phone cases, and more for seven of the Disney Princess characters, and they're a beaut to look at! Each item can be accessorized with unique patches that'll allow you to have your name on your notebook or your initials on your fanny pack. Truly, whatever you want! Match your hair scrunchy to your backpack and walk around Disney parks like a princess (just add the tiara) with this stunning collection of travel essentials. Get a first look at the products ahead!
MoviesNew Haven Register

'Star Trek' Creator Gene Roddenberry's Estate Brokers Sweeping Digital Archive Deal With OTOY (EXCLUSIVE)

The life work of Gene Roddenberry, the creator of “Star Trek,” will be meticulously captured and catalogued in a new digital archive from leading tech company OTOY. The multimedia Roddenberry Archive will produce everything from holographic and digital renderings of the famous Starship Enterprise vessel to TV and movie sets. The effort will be formally announced at the annual Star Trek convention Creation in Las Vegas this Friday, by the Roddenberry estate and artists Denise and Mike Okuda, Doug Drexler and Daren Dochterman.
TV & VideosStarTrek.com

Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 Collection Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD This November

“A refreshing throwback to classic Trek” (Decider), Star Trek: Discovery: Seasons 1-3 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on November 2 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The three-season collection includes all 42 episodes from the Paramount+ original series and over eight hours of special features, including cast and crew interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, audio commentaries, gag reels and more.
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek Creator's Work To Be Preserved In Cutting-Edge Digital Archive

Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's work is going to be digitally captured and cataloged in a new cutting-edge digital archive built by tech company OTOY. In a major deal with the Roddenberry estate, the "Roddenberry Archive" is a multimedia venture that will convert the sci-fi creator's work into both digital and holographic renderings. Fans will get new visions of famous things like the Starship Enterprise and other vehicles - as well as memorabilia from the Star Trek TV series and movies. A formal presentation of the Roddenberry Archive will be made tomorrow at the annual Star Trek convention Creation, which is being held in Las Vegas. The presentation will be done by the Roddenberry estate, along with artists Denise and Mike Okuda, Doug Drexler, and Daren Dochterman.
TV & VideosCollider

‘Star Trek: Discovery’s First Three Seasons Getting Blu-ray Box Set With Over Eight Hours of Special Features

Good news, Star Trek fans: the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD. Not only will you get all 42 episodes from the first three seasons, but the box set will come with eight hours of special features, extended scenes, deleted scenes, cast and crew interviews, and even a fun gag reel. It's everything a fan could want, and more.
ComicsVulture

Here’s Your First Look at the Star Wars: Visions Anime Anthology Series

New Star Wars thing alert! For the very wide swath of people who are into both anime and Star Wars, LucasFilm has released an official trailer for its upcoming anthology series, Star Wars: Visions. Following the extended first look, which featured production stills and behind-the-scenes interviews with animators, the new trailer shows off the wide variety of stories and styles that will make up the new anthology. Star Wars: Visions consists of nine new stories set in the Star Wars universe, rendered by seven different Japanese animation studios. The trailer gives a sneak peek into a “rock opera–style film” called Tatooine Rhapsody, an Astro Boy–inspired robo-romp called T0-B1, and some sort of space-furry adventure called Lop & Ocho, among others. The shorts are voiced by veteran Japanese voice actors and dubbed in English by an A-list cast featuring returning Star Wars legends like Temuera Morrison. Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Jordan Fisher, Henry Golding, and more will bring their voice talents to the Star Wars universe. It’s exciting to see Disney cede so much creative control to these different studios. Star Wars: Visions will stream on Disney+ September 22.
TV Seriesstevivor.com

Star Trek Voyager’s Chakotay to appear in Star Trek Prodigy

Star Trek Voyager‘s Robert Beltran, who portrayed Commander Chakotay on the show, will appear within the upcoming animated show Star Trek Prodigy. Beltran made the announcement earlier in the week as part of a convention held in Las Vegas. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this or not...
ComicsDecider

‘What If…?’: Does the Collector’s Collection Include a ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg?

From World War II to a war across worlds, Disney+’s new Marvel animated series What If…? knows how to deliver a thrilling tale. This week’s installment is “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?,” an adventure that combines the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther franchises for a story that’s out of this world. This heist episode has a lot of surprises and even more emotional impact. There’s a lot going on in this one, and all of it is fantastic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy