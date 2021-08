“Summer fun doesn’t have to end when camp is over! Commonpoint Queens is excited to be hosting a series of mini camps and skills clinics from August 23 through September 3 so your children can continue to make friends, stay active, learn new skills, and enjoy their summer to the fullest. Choose from our mini camp in Forest Hills, Soccer Skills Clinic in Bayside, and Basketball Skills and Tennis Skills Clinics in Little Neck. The Central Queens mini camp and Bay Terrace soccer skills clinic are full day programs, while the Basketball Skills Clinic and Tennis Skills Clinic in Little Neck are half-day programs that can be combined for a full day program.