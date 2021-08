New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office tonight amid allegations of sexual harassment, blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James and his critics, calling his demise was the result of “intense political pressure” and a “media frenzy.” A truculent-sounding governor used the first half of a farewell address to address “the current situation involving me.” “Let me say now that when the government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system and that doesn’t serve women and it doesn’t serve men or society. Of course everyone has a right to come forward and we approve...