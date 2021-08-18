Cancel
Clearwater County, ID

Clearwater County reports two recent COVID-19 deaths

 5 days ago

Two deaths were reported in Clearwater County due to COVID-19, both men in their 70s. Four COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county last week. Three new cases were reported in Lewis County, seven in Idaho County, 16 in Latah County and 36 in Nez Perce County. There have been...

