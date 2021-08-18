Cougar Rock Complex update for the week of August 18, 2021
Date of Origin: Wednesday July 7, 2021, approx. 7:45 a.m. Each fire within the Cougar Rock Complex is being managed individually by its own incident commander. The Benton Ridge, Benton Rock Pit, and the Butte Creek Fires have all burned into one and will be managed by an IDL Type 4 incident commander. The Scott Fire will be managed by a CPTPA Type 4 incident commander. The Goat Fire will be managed by a Type 3 incident commander from the Nez Perce tribe and is expected to transition to a Type 4 fire early next week.www.clearwatertribune.com
