Clearwater, ID

Let’s talk about the COVID19 Vaccine Booster

By Dr. Jenny Johnston
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC for short) has recommended COVID19 booster vaccines for some people. Let’s break it down!. What is a “booster” vaccine? A booster vaccine is a vaccine given to help “boost” a person’s protection from a disease. Another word for this protection is called immunity. This vaccine comes after the first vaccines for a disease. Your body has cells that are constantly policing your body for bacteria, viruses and fungus. Your body makes antibodies to have a memory of these infections. If your antibodies see an infection again, your body will know to attack the cells and kill the infection. Each disease that you encountered, either by infection or vaccine, has caused your body to make an antibody to that disease. A vaccine teaches antibodies what to look for when scanning the body for dangerous infection. A vaccine gives you immunity (protection) without infection from the disease. For example, a measles vaccine does not GIVE you measles but does PROTECT you from measles. However, there are situations in which you need more doses of a vaccine to make sure you have immunity/protection. This is when a booster vaccine may help. A booster vaccine helps your body make more antibodies to a disease.

