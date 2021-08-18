Asiasi expected to be Pats' only TE available for preseason game Thursday
PHILADELPHIA — Three weeks ago, the Patriots opened training camp with the best tight end duo in the NFL. Now, they can’t get two tight ends on the field. With veteran backups Matt LaCosse and Troy Fumagalli sidelined, the Pats are down to a single healthy tight end: young Devin Asiasi. The 2020 third-round pick has crawled his way back from a COVID-19 diagnosis last month, seeing a few targets in team drills, including a few balls he’s let slip through his hands.www.unionleader.com
