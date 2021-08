I would like to call attention to the attitude you have toward the people you represent shows a total disregard for the people you claim to represent. There is no leadership style in the world that would claim to think "not making a statement is a statement in itself" is any kind of leadership at all and I am sure this is not how you run your families, your businesses, your medical practices, etc. If there is nuance to this conversation that needs to be had, treat your community with respect and have the conversation with them.