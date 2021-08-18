Cancel
First Christian Church News

By Clarence Howard
 5 days ago

Job was a very wealthy man. He had immense flocks and herds. His family was well off. You could say that Job had no cares about his present, and his future was completely bright. Then things changed. Job was a religious man. He was blameless as far as worshipping God....

