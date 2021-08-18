Test results still pending as 150 white-tailed deer have died from disease in the Kamiah area
Idaho Fish and Game is continuing to receive reports of dead deer in the Kamiah area. Approximately 150 white-tails have died near the Kamiah area. At this time, tests have come back negative for both Bluetongue and Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). Tests were also negative for Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is a similar hemorrhagic disease and been known to occur in Washington. Additional tests are currently being conducted to determine the causes of death. The results of those tests are still pending.www.clearwatertribune.com
