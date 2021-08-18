Orofino Rotary Club Charter Members
Rotary members were very pleased to see two of our original Orofino Rotary Club Charter Members in attendance of the Rotary Club of Orofino meeting Aug. 13. Paul Pippinger and Charlie Mosier (l to r) have been active and influential members since 1978! Between them they have completed many projects locally and in other countries around the world. Thank you for your invaluable service and showing the world and community the motto of “Service Above Self” in all you do!www.clearwatertribune.com
