Royals announce spring training schedule for 2022

The Royals will look to win the Cactus League once again. The Royals announced their 2022 spring training schedule on Wednesday with the first game taking place on February 26 against their complex neighbors, the Texas Rangers. The Royals will play 30 games in the Cactus League in Arizona before finishing up the pre-season schedule with two games in Milwaukee before the season opener on March 31 in Cleveland. Game times will be announced later. The Royals have not yet announced when the first day of spring training practices will take place. A TV schedule for Bally Sports Kansas City will also be announced on a later date. Saturday, February 26 at Rangers in Surprise Sunday, February 27 vs. Giants in Surprise Monday, February 28 vs. Diamondbacks in Surprise Tuesday, March 1 at White Sox in Glendale Wednesday, March 2 vs. Padres in Surprise Thursday, March 3 at Rangers in Surprise Friday, March 4 at Dodgers (split squad) in Glendale Friday, March 4 vs. Brewers (split squad) in Surprise Saturday,