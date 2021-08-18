Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals announce spring training schedule for 2022

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals will look to win the Cactus League once again. The Royals announced their 2022 spring training schedule on Wednesday with the first game taking place on February 26 against their complex neighbors, the Texas Rangers. The Royals will play 30 games in the Cactus League in Arizona before finishing up the pre-season schedule with two games in Milwaukee before the season opener on March 31 in Cleveland. Game times will be announced later. The Royals have not yet announced when the first day of spring training practices will take place. A TV schedule for Bally Sports Kansas City will also be announced on a later date. Saturday, February 26 at Rangers in Surprise Sunday, February 27 vs. Giants in Surprise Monday, February 28 vs. Diamondbacks in Surprise Tuesday, March 1 at White Sox in Glendale Wednesday, March 2 vs. Padres in Surprise Thursday, March 3 at Rangers in Surprise Friday, March 4 at Dodgers (split squad) in Glendale Friday, March 4 vs. Brewers (split squad) in Surprise Saturday,

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Brewers#Padres#The Cactus League#The Texas Rangers#Bally Sports Kansas City#Giants#Diamondbacks#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBRoyals Review

Should Adalberto Mondesi move to centerfield?

Nicky Lopez has been on fire this summer, hitting .332/.382/.408 over his last 54 games since mid-June with solid defense and a spurt of stolen bases. He has been worth 3.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs, more valuable than Trevor Story, Javier Baez, and everyone on the Royals roster. In Omaha,...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Club Outrights Two Players To Triple A

The Pittsburgh Pirates have outrighted two players to Triple-A Indianapolis after designating them for assignment earlier this week. With the struggles that two low risk, higher upside players in Anthony Alford and Fowler to start the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Ka’ai Tom off waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Tom was a rule five pick from the Cleveland Indians because of his success in Triple A in 2019, where he hit .298/.370/.564 with his .266 isolated slugging being of interest. He struggled with the Oakland Athletics, where he hit .063/.063/.063 and didn’t hit much better with the Pirates, a slash of .152/.308/.261.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBYardbarker

'Baffling' Mistakes Cost Rangers in 8-4 Loss vs Red Sox

There may not be a series in the entire Major League Baseball season that has a worse display of fundamentals than the three recent games between the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. On Friday night, the Rangers failed multiple times on the basepaths and botched a common baseball play. On Saturday, Boston committed an abysmal five errors in the field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should not pursue Adam Eaton

The St Louis Cardinals could use a fourth outfielder, but should stay away from the recently released Adam Eaton. In 2016, when the Chicago White Sox were looking to trade outfielder Adam Eaton, the St. Louis Cardinals were heavily connected. The White Sox sought a young catcher as they looked to continue with their rebuild and the Cardinals possessed Carson Kelly, a talented young catcher, in their farm system.
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies 2022 spring training schedule: Colorado kicks off Cactus League play Feb. 26

The Rockies will begin their 2022 spring training games Feb. 26 with a matchup against the Diamondbacks, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. It’s the first of Colorado’s 30 spring training games in Arizona’s Cactus League, where they will play their home games at Salt Rivers Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy