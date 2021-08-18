Trinity Church Wall Street Announces 2021-22 Season, with Tribute to Josquin, St. Matthew Passion, Craig Hella Johnson’s Considering Matthew Shepard, Britten’s War Requiem, and More
As music and art have continued to be a source of solace and light throughout this difficult time, Trinity Church Wall Street envisions 2021-22 as a pandemic transition concert season: a combination of live and virtual performance that maximizes the safety of all involved while carefully reinstituting—for limited in-person audiences—the live spiritual renewal, cultural enrichment and “indispensable and unmissable” music (New York Times) for which the institution is celebrated.21cmediagroup.com
