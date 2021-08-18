Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

TikTok Star Visits Kalamazoo to Help Homeless People

By Dana Marshall
 6 days ago
Greg Runge is traveling the nation to help homeless people. The back story is amazing. Greg Runge has 1.1 million followers on this TikTok profile @gregrungetv. He spent decades in the live music business. That career quickly dissolved when the pandemic hit in early 2020. Losing work, like many other Americans, Greg ended up homeless. As a man who worked to help the homeless for many years, this was his first time experiencing it first hand.

