TikTok Star Visits Kalamazoo to Help Homeless People

Greg Runge is traveling the nation to help homeless people. The back story is amazing. Greg Runge has 1.1 million followers on this TikTok profile @gregrungetv. He spent decades in the live music business. That career quickly dissolved when the pandemic hit in early 2020. Losing work, like many other Americans, Greg ended up homeless. As a man who worked to help the homeless for many years, this was his first time experiencing it first hand.