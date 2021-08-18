Former Bixby teacher pleads guilty in federal court to recording inappropriate video of student
A former Bixby High School teacher who was caught using his cellphone to record an inappropriate video of a female student pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court. Jason Scott Byrd, 46, of Jenks was charged federally with attempted receipt of child pornography, video voyeurism in Indian Country, and obstruction of justice by corruptly destroying records, documents or other objects after he was arrested in August 2020 on peeping tom and voyeurism complaints.tulsaworld.com
