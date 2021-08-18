Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bixby, OK

Former Bixby teacher pleads guilty in federal court to recording inappropriate video of student

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Bixby High School teacher who was caught using his cellphone to record an inappropriate video of a female student pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court. Jason Scott Byrd, 46, of Jenks was charged federally with attempted receipt of child pornography, video voyeurism in Indian Country, and obstruction of justice by corruptly destroying records, documents or other objects after he was arrested in August 2020 on peeping tom and voyeurism complaints.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Jenks, OK
Government
Jenks, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Bixby, OK
City
Jenks, OK
Bixby, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Bixby High School#Indian Country#Muscogee Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy