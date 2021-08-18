Shark nursery discovered in deep waters off coast of Israel

There is enough water on our planet, but by far the largest part is salt water that is unsuitable as drinking water. Therefore, especially in dry regions of the earth, the search for new freshwater resources is very active. An international team of researchers let by the University of Malta and GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel has now discovered strong evidence of a groundwater deposit off the coast of Malta. The results of their investigations have now been published in the international journal Geophysical Research Letters.