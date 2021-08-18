US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;82;70;79;67;A couple of t-storms;WNW;8;87%;93%;2. Albuquerque, NM;89;63;86;65;Partly sunny;S;8;45%;2%;10. Anchorage, AK;63;52;66;54;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;66%;86%;2. Asheville, NC;84;65;83;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;5;78%;58%;3. Atlanta, GA;89;73;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;5;72%;56%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;83;77;86;75;Partly sunny, humid;SW;11;71%;36%;5.www.manisteenews.com
Comments / 0