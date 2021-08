Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's easy to understand why toddlers and preschoolers absolutely love Paw Patrol. The combination of heroic puppies and vehicles are an obvious win. But as a parent, you may not always get why your kid, who already has a full set of Marshall, Chase, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma toys, is begging for a new one. Isn't one fire truck driven by a Dalmatian the same as another? With the arrival of Paw Patrol: The Movie, however, many of us are about to be total softies and spring for new movie-related toys.