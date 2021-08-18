Cancel
Public Health

National parks issue new face mask requirements

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re headed to any of the nearby national parks, don’t forget to bring your face masks. Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks have issued new mask-wearing requirements in announcements this week. The changes are based on the latest Center for Disease Control guidelines. “All visitors regardless of vaccination status...

