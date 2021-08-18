Canes football team eager to open new season

The Hayward-Lac Courte Oreilles Hurricanes football team will open their 2021 season this Friday night with a nonconference home game against the Osceola Chieftains. It will be the first of a nine-game schedule that promises to be a return to a normal season for the Canes after last year’s pandemic-shortened six-game schedule. It also will be the Hurricanes’ second season in the Great Northern Conference, where they finished with a 1-5 record last year.