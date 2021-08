TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program recently announced that it received funding from the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program. The backpack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious foods to deserving local area children on weekends throughout the school year. In addition, there also is a summer food program which provides a whole week of food in each of eight weeks during July and August. These grant funds will be used exclusively to purchase the food from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY.