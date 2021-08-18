Cancel
Lexington, NE

Eustis Body Shop announces personnel at new positions

Lexington Clipper-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON — Eustis Body Shop in Lexington is excited to announce that Lowell Myers and Levi Brown are taking on different positions in the shop. Lowell has been named the Manager of the Lexington location. Lowell graduated from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, with a Collision Repair degree and has been employed at Eustis Body Shop since August of 1996. He started out as a painter, and later moved up to be the Assistant Manager under Dave Berke. Lowell and his wife Julie live in Lexington and raised their family of 2 boys and one girl, all graduating from Lexington High School. Julie works for the Lexington Public School System as the Curriculum Director. Levi Brown accepted the new opportunity to be the Production Manager to Lowell, in Lexington. He will be helping with the shop production, blue printing repairs, assisting in supplements, as well as estimate writing as needed. Levi started part-time in 2003 at the Eustis Body Shop in Kearney while he was in high school. He attended Central Community College in Hastings, graduating with a degree in Collision Repair. He has been working as a full-time Body Technician at the Kearney shop since June of 2008. Levi and his wife Meghann, live in Elm Creek and have a one-year-old girl, plus are expecting another little one in January. Meghan works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

lexch.com

Comments / 0

