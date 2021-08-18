How To Help Families From Afghanistan Right Now – Miry’s List and Other Organizations

A few years ago I was introduced to Miry’s List – an LA-based non-profit that helps welcome refugees and their families by getting them set up with a home, basic needs, a job, and introducing them to a community – you can read that post here. I remember that she told me a lot of the parents were former aides to the US – translators that no longer felt safe in their countries after working with the US (many from Afghanistan). Once they arrive here, so far from home, they clearly feel lost. Miry found a hole and has been filling it for 4 years. Their mission is as follows: Miry’s List is a movement of neighbors and friends dedicated to welcoming new arrival refugee families into our community through inspired crowdsourcing.