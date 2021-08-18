Kirkland’s SVP leaving

One of the top executives at Kirkland’s is preparing to leave the home decor retailer to help lead an arts and crafts company. Jeff Martin, 42, joined Brentwood-based Kirkland’s in August 2019 as vice president of transformation and was named senior VP of omni-channel retail in January of last year to oversee Kirkland’s store and e-commerce operations after the departure of President and COO Michael Cairnes. He will put in his last day with Kirkland’s Sept. 7.