Kirkland’s SVP leaving

By Geert De Lombaerde
williamsonhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top executives at Kirkland’s is preparing to leave the home decor retailer to help lead an arts and crafts company. Jeff Martin, 42, joined Brentwood-based Kirkland’s in August 2019 as vice president of transformation and was named senior VP of omni-channel retail in January of last year to oversee Kirkland’s store and e-commerce operations after the departure of President and COO Michael Cairnes. He will put in his last day with Kirkland’s Sept. 7.

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

