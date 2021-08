The City of Jasper is requiring masks for all visitors and employees to city facilities regardless of vaccination status. This was announced Wednesday afternoon with a press release stating “the city remains vigilant as to the safety and health of our city’s citizens and employees as we monitor the COVID-19 situation. Effective immediately, city policy, based on local COVID-19 status, shall require face coverings when entering all facilities owned and operated by the City of Jasper. This applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. This policy will be in place until further notice and will depend on COVID-19 status in the area.”