T-Mobile Announces That 50 Million Customer Data Exposed By a Cyber ​​Attack | Voice Of America

wearebreakingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US subsidiary of the German telecommunications company T-Mobile said Wednesday that the personal data of more than 40 million previous and potential customers, including names, social security numbers and driver’s license information, had been exposed in a Data Violation. In a statement, the cell phone service said the same data was also compromised for approximately 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers. But they added that phone numbers, account numbers, personal identification numbers, passwords or financial information for the nearly 50 million records and accounts had not been compromised. T-Mobile also confirmed that around 850,000 of their active prepaid customer account names, phone numbers and PINs had been exposed. The company said it had proactively reset all PINs for those accounts. It said Metro by T-Mobile, Boost and former Sprint prepaid customers did not have their names or PINs exposed. Foreign Government-Supported Hackers Attack US Treasury: Sources The US intelligence community fears that hackers have used a tool similar to the one they used to attack the Treasury Department to gain access to other government agencies. Onboard experts The company first announced the discovery of “unauthorized access” to its data on Monday. He said he immediately began investigating the claims and brought in “the world’s leading cybersecurity experts” to help. The company said it immediately located and shut down the access point that it believed was used to illegally access the servers. T-Mobile said it was taking immediate steps to help protect everyone who might be at risk from the cyberattack and was offering all those affected two years of free identity protection services. Company officials advised all of their post-paid customers to proactively change their PINs. The company said it would publish a single web page on Wednesday with information on how customers can further protect themselves. He said the investigation was continuing. * Some of the information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.

