Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Code Switch

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEMBY: (Singing) I believe the children are the future. All right, that's enough of my singing. Usually, that's the kind of thing that Shereen handles on the podcast, but it's just me today. So, you know, that's your bad luck. Anyway, in each of the last two years, we have set aside an episode of our podcast to bring y'all some of the best podcasts from young folks around the country. Those podcasts come to us from NPR's Student Podcast Challenge. For those of y'all who don't know, that challenge is where we ask young people to make a podcast and then send it in. And our judges - and Shereen is one of those judges, by the way - pick the winners. So our play cousins on the NPR Ed Team have now heard from more than 50,000 students from across the country - 50,000 - and from students in all 50 states. As you might guess - and relevant to our interests on CODE SWITCH - a whole lot of those young people are making podcasts about who they are or who they want to be and how they fit into the world. So today, we're doing it again. But this time, we're also going to hear from college students as well as the younger folks who usually participate. Here's a little taste.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Look At Us#Tattoos#Population Control#Npr#Shereen#Student Podcast Challenge#Americans#Hdmi#Vietnamese#Acadians#Acadian Cajun#Emory University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Vietnam
Related
Technologywaer.org

As 'Code Switch' Comes to WAER, Get to Know Host Gene Demby

NPR’s Code Switch podcast has been going strong since 2016 telling stories of race, identity, and a sense of belonging. This weekend Code Switch make it’s debut as a weekly radio show. WAER’s Kevin Kloss had the chance to chat with Gene Demby who is one of the program’s hosts.
Milwaukee, WIwuwm.com

NPR's 'Code Switch' & 'Life Kit' Being Added To WUWM's Program Schedule

NPR is turning their popular podcasts Code Switch and Life Kit into a radio show. For years, listeners have requested Code Switch on the radio, and we've just had to tell them it's not available. Starting August 14, I am pleased to announce where to find it on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR — Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m.
Detroit, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Detroit Rapper GmacCash Makes Milk Crate Challenge Music Video

Last year when the pandemic hit there was a lot of controversy surrounding Gretchen Whitmer and the mandates she put in place. Amidst the controversy, a Detroit rapper by the name of Gmaccash came out and added some lighthearted fun to the mix with his catchy Big Gretch track. Now, the dude is back he may have made the funniest song of 2021.
Musicwpr.org

#NowPlaying: Essential New Music Playlist

You ever hear a song and just have to text, tweet or tell someone about it? #NowPlaying captures that feeling as NPR Music staff and NPR Member stations share today's essential new music that makes us dance, smile and weep. Wisconsin Public Radio and WPR.org welcome civil, on-topic comments and...
MusicNPR

Charlie Watts, Unshakeable Rolling Stones Drummer, Dies At 80

Charlie Watts spent nearly 60 years as a member of the Rolling Stones. As the band's drummer, he was known for his steadiness, not the type of guy to throw in a needless fill or an indulgent solo. Watts died yesterday. He was 80 years old. NPR's Andrew Limbong has this appreciation.
New York City, NYNPR

Dorothy Parker's Journey Home To New York City Is Finally Over

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dorothy Parker's journey home to New York City has ended. The writer and civil rights supporter died in 1967, but her ashes spent years in an attorney's filing cabinet at an NAACP headquarters. Now her family has held a memorial service at a cemetery in the Bronx. Her new headstone quotes one of her poems. (Reading) Leave for her a red young rose; go your way and save your pity; she is happy, for she knows that her dust is very pretty.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

'Remain In Mexico' Policy For Asylum-Seekers Is Reinstated By The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set back the Biden administration's efforts to reverse one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies. The conservative justices issued an order that could force the White House to reinstate a program that makes asylum-seekers wait in dangerous Mexican border cities for their cases to be decided. We have NPR's John Burnett on the line with us from Austin, Texas. Good morning, John.
Public HealthNPR

Japan's COVID-19 Cases Rise As Paralympic Athletes Descend On Tokyo

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Motoko Rich, the Tokyo bureau chief of The New York Times, about Japan hosting the Paralympic Games amid the pandemic. The Tokyo Olympic Games ended earlier this month. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For the second time this year, thousands of international athletes have descended on Tokyo....
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Top 50 Progressive Rock Artists

As we all know, every music critic "best of" piece is created through rigorous experiments, with the results reviewed by a body of one's peers. Just kidding. Turns out this list of the 50 Best Progressive Rock Artists was based on opinion, not objective fact. There is no guidebook or grand methodology: We didn't force ourselves to shoehorn in a certain number of acts from a particular style or era; we didn't consult Metacritic or the Billboard charts; we didn't require a band to have multiple Minimoogs in their keyboard rigs. We just thought about it a lot — and ultimately went with our gut.
EconomyNPR

Companies In Europe Carry Out Myriad Infrastructure Projects

American bridges, tunnels and roads are in desperate need of repair, which is why Congress is debating infrastructure legislation. Yeah. On a recent road trip over the summer, I wondered, should they repair the cracks in the interstate asphalt or just maybe mow the weeds growing in them? But in Europe, it's different. They've been spending on innovations. Poland, for example, has developed floral-scented asphalt, which won't really help drivers, but could make things a lot more pleasant for the crews building new roads.
InternetNPR

Write digital headlines both readers and Google will love

Most long-time headline writers have methods and rituals. For print people, the temptation to turn to Rhymezone, IMDB and that idiom dictionary to generate puns and snowclones is nigh irresistible. For others, the siren song of colons, journalese and partial quotes beckons. These, too, are relics of print, where brutal character-count constraints demanded space-saving shorthand.
Books & LiteratureNPR

'Seeing Ghosts' Navigates The Melancholia Of Loss — Of People, Places And Identities

When I sat down to read Kat Chow's debut memoir Seeing Ghosts, I expected a meditation on what it means to live a life shot through with grief. After all, the central ghost the title refers to is Chow's mother, who died less than two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer in 2004, when Chow was 13. I have read so many grief memoirs over the years, looking for reflections of my sorrow in others' reckoning with immense loss. My mother died of cancer when I was 12. Two years later, my father died of cancer, too. Their deaths cleaved my life in two, and in the after, grief always hovers overhead.
LifestyleNPR

At A D.C. Restaurant, One Generation Of Afghan Refugees Helps The Next

Tens of thousands of Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul, and many will end up just outside Washington, D.C., in northern Virginia, home to a large population of Afghan immigrants. And that community is now preparing to welcome a wave of newcomers. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has the story of one Afghan family who runs a restaurant and their D.C. neighbors who stepped up to help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy