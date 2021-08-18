DEMBY: (Singing) I believe the children are the future. All right, that's enough of my singing. Usually, that's the kind of thing that Shereen handles on the podcast, but it's just me today. So, you know, that's your bad luck. Anyway, in each of the last two years, we have set aside an episode of our podcast to bring y'all some of the best podcasts from young folks around the country. Those podcasts come to us from NPR's Student Podcast Challenge. For those of y'all who don't know, that challenge is where we ask young people to make a podcast and then send it in. And our judges - and Shereen is one of those judges, by the way - pick the winners. So our play cousins on the NPR Ed Team have now heard from more than 50,000 students from across the country - 50,000 - and from students in all 50 states. As you might guess - and relevant to our interests on CODE SWITCH - a whole lot of those young people are making podcasts about who they are or who they want to be and how they fit into the world. So today, we're doing it again. But this time, we're also going to hear from college students as well as the younger folks who usually participate. Here's a little taste.