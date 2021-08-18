Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

U.S. Coast Guard rescues people critically injured in Haiti

clarindaherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the U.S. Coast Guard assist with humanitarian efforts to rescue people critically injured in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 16.

clarindaherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Coast Guard#Haiti#Earthquake#The U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘Help Is On The Way’; U.S. Southern Command In Doral At Center Of Haiti Earthquake Rescue Operations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been one week since the devastating earthquake in Haiti that has a death toll of more than 2,000 people. Here in South Florida, the U.S. Southern Command has conducted several operations to the country helping save lives and ease the suffering of those victims. “Help is on the way,” said Craig Faller the Commander at the U.S. Southern Command Center. “There’s a lot of people working hard to ensure that we save lives and getting that life-saving support,” added Faller, who says their teams have been going non-stop since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti. “Our mission Life-Saving, is...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

U.S. Coast Guard helping Haiti following 7.2 earthquake

ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting Haiti after the 7.2 earthquake rattled the nation on Saturday. The Coast Guard allocated a number of planes and ground units to help in the transportation of medical personnel and supplies, along with transporting critically injured Haitian citizens to medical facilities in Port au Prince.
Homer News

Coast Guard rescues two from plane crash

A Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Sitka rescued two on Saturday following a float plane crash south of Ketchikan. The two rescued were the only people aboard the plane, which crashed at Humpback Lake, about 40 miles southeast of Ketchikan, during takeoff just before 3 p.m., according to a Coast Guard news release.
9&10 News

U.S. Military Will Aid Search & Rescue Effort In Haiti

A U.S. military task force is headed to Haiti to help with disaster relief efforts following Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. The Pentagon says they will bring equipment and crews to help with search and rescue, including aircraft and ships for surveillance and reconnaissance. Haiti’s death toll now tops 1,900. At...
Posted by
9&10 News

U.S. Coast Guard Helps Haiti After Two Natural Disasters

People in Haiti are still recovering after Tropical Storm Grace pass through last week and after last week’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. According to the Haitian Government, since the earthquake, more than 2,100 people died. At least 12-thousand people were injured. And more than 130-thousand homes were damaged or destroyed. The...
Muir Beach, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Video shows Coast Guard copter rescuing 3 people stuck on cliff near Muir Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard and Marin County fire officials rescued five people from a cliffside near Muir Beach Saturday night. The Southern Marin Fire Protection District requested help from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco at 8:17 p.m. Saturday to rescue three people stuck on a cliff face and two others stranded on the cliff topside “in view of Muir Beach,” the Coast Guard said in a news release Sunday.
Oregon Stateouterbanksvoice.com

Coast Guard, additional vessel rescue 3 in Oregon Inlet

The Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan rescued three mariners after their vessel capsized in Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, Friday, Aug. 20. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report from Dare County 911 of a capsized vessel. The Sector North Carolina command center dispatched a 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to the scene.
youralaskalink.com

Alaska Air National Guard Rescues Four People

Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued four occupants from two aircraft crashes Aug. 12 and 14. On Thursday, after receiving a satellite distress message that was relayed by the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center dispatched multiple aircraft to the site of the crash in Ptarmigan Pass about 130 miles north-west of Anchorage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy