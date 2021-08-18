Cancel
Ridgefield, WA

Herrera Beutler speaks about vaccines, infrastructure during phone town hall

By Brennen Kauffman
Longview Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Jaime Herrera Beutler fielded questions about inflation, vaccine mandates and local infrastructure programs from the community during a town hall call Tuesday. Herrera Beutler is in Southwest Washington this week for a job fair she is organizing in Ridgefield on Thursday. She spoke with residents she represents in Washington's Third Congressional District over the phone for an hour Tuesday afternoon, where she outlined her recent actions in Congress and answered a range of questions from callers.

