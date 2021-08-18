Test Drive: 2021 Ford Shelby GT500 The Ultimate In American Muscle

Cars are more advanced than ever, and even the most basic models feature technology unheard of a few decades ago. In order to keep things running smoothly, manufacturers spend millions of dollars testing and pushing the limits of new models. Big players like Ford make use of a multitude of systems to test new models, and its Weather Factory, based in Cologne, Germany, aims to simulate weather conditions found in extreme locations such as Siberia, the Alpine peaks, and the Sahara desert. This gives the brand the perfect opportunity to test vehicles in harsh, but controlled conditions. The only issue is that the people testing these cars might get worn down, but that's not an issue for Ford, who is using robots to do all the hard work. Meet Shelby and Miles. It seems fitting then that these two test drivers would find work behind the wheel of the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV.