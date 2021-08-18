Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

COLUMN: The promised remnant

By Rev. Don Davis
Independent Tribune
 6 days ago

Several years ago the pastor of a mega-church in Charlotte resigned, saying, “I could not take it anymore. The pressures are just too great for me.” Do you think that he might have been feeling that God had abandoned him? To our dismay it may seem that other Christian leaders could be saying America has been completely abandoned by God and that we are outnumbered by the foe. But we can be fully assured that when we have God on our side, we are the majority.

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#The Promised#Lord Jesus Christ#Old#Romans#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionTennessee Tribune

AME Zion Board of Bishops Convicts Bishop Staccato Powell

National (RNS)— A prominent African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church leader has been removed from the ranks of bishop after being found guilty in a church trial for mishandling millions of dollars in transactions related to congregations. Staccato Powell, who was the bishop of the denomination’s Western Episcopal District, had been...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: The richest Latter-day Saints and whether polygamy is a laughing matter

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Want this free newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here. You also can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can access, among other exclusive gifts and content, transcripts from our “Mormon Land” podcast.
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
ReligionDesiring God

How Do We Pray in the Spirit?

How do we pray in the Spirit? And can we accidentally pray out of the Spirit? It’s a good question from a listener to the podcast named Mary. “Pastor John,” she writes, “thank you for your LAB study through Ephesians. It has been wonderfully fruitful in my life. Keep up the great work. My question is: Can you teach me to ‘pray in the Spirit’? Paul and Jude call us to this. So what does that look like? Can you distinguish what it looks like to pray in the Spirit from what it would mean to pray out of the Spirit?”
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Spirit of the mind

“And be renewed in the spirit of your mind,” Ephesians 4:23. Here we are late into 2021 as of this writing, and we have not escaped the need of Jesus changing our hearts as believers. We need the presence of our savior so we can be the peacemakers he has...
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

Everyone has an Eeyore in their lives. He’s the perpetually downcast, hopeless little donkey in the Winnie the Pooh stories. And while he’s the ultimate downer, we can all identify with him, maybe we even ARE the Eeyore in our circle of friends. Spending time with one of these folks can leave you exhausted, because all of your energy is spent trying to fill their bottomless pit of despair. Ugh. And yet there’s something endearing about old Eeyore. He’s like all of us on our worst days — that dark, secret, self-absorbed part of us that sees no reason at all to get out of bed, much less to rise and meet the day with gratitude and hope.
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Keeping your faith strong

It doesn’t take but a second for things to change drastically. Did you immediately have a memory of something that happened to you or a loved one when you read that statement? Does it bring back some event in history like 9/11? One minute life seems fairly consistent and normal, but in the next second or minute or day, that can all change. Sometimes it is only temporary but many times there is no going back to what was before that suddenly happened.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: Daughter to Dad: Why did God allow me to hurt like I did?

“Now if we are children, then we are heirs - heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.” (Romans 8:17) Recently, I wrote about my daughter’s automobile accident 17 years ago. The accident brought...
ReligionTraverse City Record-Eagle

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. ...

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. Jude, Apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles; near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke your special patronage in time of need. To you I have recourse from the depth of my heart and humbly beg to whom God has given such great power to come to my assistance. Help me in my present and urgent petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. Say three "Our Father's, Three Hail Mary's and Gloria's". Publication must be promised. St. Jude pray for us and all who invoke your aid. Amen. This Novena has never been known to fail. I have had my request granted. Thanksgiving to St. Anthony, St. Theresa and sacred heart of Jesus and our Blessed Mother. Padre Pio, St. Peregrine, St. Rita. Thank you also for prayers answered. Annette.
ReligionAshe County's Newspaper

Leila Harris: We Are To Boast About Our God – Not About Ourselves

Nobody likes an arrogant braggart. We are warned again and again in the Scriptures that we are not to boast in and of ourselves; that we are to boast of God. One of the examples of the punishment of self-boasting comes to us from the Old Testament. King Ben-hadad of Syria boasted of how much greater he was than the King of Israel; that the God of the King of Israel worshipped was only the God of the hills, not the God of the valleys. The faith of the King of Israel was so strong that he warned King Ben-hadad that he should harness his boasting. “And Ben-hadad sent unto him, and said, The gods do so unto me, and more also, if the dust of Samaria shall suffice for handfuls for all the people that follow me. And the king of Israel answered and said, Tell him, Let not him that girdeth on his harness boast himself as he that putteth it off.” (I Kings 20;10-11, KJV). Sure enough, God showed King Ben-hadad who was Supreme. “And there came a man of God, and spake unto the king of Israel, and said, Thus saith the LORD, Because the Syrians have said, The LORD is God of the hills, but he is not God of the valleys, therefore will I deliver all this great multitude into thine hand, and ye shall know that I am the LORD. And they pitched one over against the other seven days. And so it was, that in the seventh day the battle was joined: and the children of Israel slew of the Syrians an hundred thousand footmen in one day.” (I Kings 20:28-29).
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Harping on church attendance

My wife thinks I harp on church attendance too much. I plead guilty because church attendance is the usual way people get saved. Paul wrote in Rom. 10:13-14, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed: And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?”
Religionicr.org

The Face of Jesus Christ

“For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (2 Corinthians 4:6) The light that shines in the soul of a lost sinner when he...
ReligionMining Journal

God means truth

I would like to thank The Mining Journal and most of all the editorial department for getting my editorial letters in your paper. I’ve written for many years on different subjects and have tried to tell the truth and be honest on what I write about. Also thanks for letting my spiritual message to be added in my writings.
Religionbobrussell.org

What the Bible Teaches About Prayer

In last week’s blog, I related how it seemed like Covid was overwhelming our family. So many of you responded that you were praying for us. Thank you! As of this writing, my son Rusty and his wife Kellie are still weak but feeling much better. Rusty was able to preach at his church in Port Charlotte, Florida, this weekend. My 10-day old great-granddaughter is healthy and doing well. We are very grateful. However, my grandson, Charlie, is still in Intensive Care in a Nashville hospital battling pneumonia and Covid lung. He’s been in isolation for ten days and has not yet seen his new daughter. He’s a very sick young man, and we covet your continued prayers on his behalf.

Comments / 0

Community Policy