Foresthill, CA

Love, Honor, and What!

By Pastor Chris DelCol
foresthillmessenger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple is being married today. The young man is dressed in a tuxedo, the first time he has ever worn anything like that. It itches and makes him uncomfortable, but all that is immaterial because today his life will change forever (or so he thinks) – and he promises in front of his Lord and Savior to love, honor, cherish his wife to be, so help him God. He hears the music and turns ... down the aisle walks his bride ... beauty like nothing he has ever seen. Her father is at her side, and they walk slowly towards him. As they reach the altar, her father gracefully puts her hand in his. It is her day, and she has never been happier ... today she will promise to love, honor, and maybe even OBEY so help her God. As the service ends and the two are now one with Christ, and they walk out the door to a new life. The clock ticks and five years go by. For all the marriages that took place that day five years ago, 5 out of 10 will have already ended in divorce. It probably doesn’t surprise you that the USA has the highest divorce rate in the world. We live in a country where the words Cherish and Obey often mean nothing.

www.foresthillmessenger.com

Local
California Society
City
Foresthill, CA
Person
Jesus Christ
#Marriages#Male And Female#Ephesians#New Hope Lutheran Church#Hawaiian
Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
