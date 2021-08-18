Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Quick hits from camp: Tale of the tape

By Cody Tucker
7220sports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- At first glance, Craig Bohl wasn't too impressed with what transpired on Jonah Field Wednesday afternoon. "Sometimes it's not always going to look good," Wyoming's eighth-year head coach said. "Today, I don't think it looked good." Before he got too critical, Bohl said he wanted to review the...

7220sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tape#Litter#American Football#Laramie#Cowboys#Uw Football News#Ball State Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wyoming State7220sports.com

Talent, speed litter Wyoming’s young tight end group

LARAMIE -- There aren't many positions to be won in fall camp, but Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl is keeping a close eye on a pair of upstart tight ends. Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen have been slugging it out since the spring in hopes of snatching the starting gig.
Laramie, WY7220sports.com

Freshman wide out Jaylen Sargent checks all the boxes

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl looks for three things before he will even think about playing a true freshman:. Jaylen Sargent checks all of those boxes. Wyoming's head coach has raved about the wide receiver from Logan, Utah since the Cowboys 126-play scrimmage last Saturday in Laramie. From the sounds of...
College Sports7220sports.com

Pokes’ QB’s impress in final scrimmage of fall camp

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's quarterback duo of Sean Chambers and Levi Williams made head coach Craig Bohl a tad nervous during Saturday's scrimmage. "They probably played their best that I can remember. They were really on," he said. "... I was like, you know, maybe we need to save some of these good plays for the game?"
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

10 Cowboys quick hits from Hard Knocks episode 1

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys are the focus for this year’s Hard Knocks season, which airs on HBO and HBO Max. Their total appearances on the show now grow to three after being on in 2002 and 2008. After the season premiere Tuesday night, here are ten highlights to recap episode...
Wyoming State7220sports.com

Senseless tragedy, doubters motivate Wyoming’s DQ James

LARAMIE -- He was supposed to be with his older brother that fateful September night back in 2018. With school and football practice the next day, his mother said it wasn't such a good idea. It wasn't. At approximately 11:15 p.m., 23-year-old Savon Bell was shot and killed while he...
Florida StateWCTV

FSU camp observations: Travis, Rodemaker and Purdy split QB reps, special teams miscues and more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is just two weeks away from beginning its 2021 season against No. 9 Notre Dame at Doak Campbell Stadium. At this point in preseason camp, the coaching staff has a much better idea of how its depth chart could look on both sides of the ball to start the season. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting much of spring practice and the preseason in 2020, this is the first preseason that Mike Norvell and the rest of his staff have gotten a chance to thoroughly evaluate its roster before the season.
Wisconsin Statedequeenbee.com

Injury bug hits Badgers offensive line and more observations from Wisconsin's 8th training camp practice

The Badgers offense line took some body blows Saturday, the first day of the University of Wisconsin football team practiced in full pads this fall. With both tackles expected to start this season on the sidelines already, UW lost each of their replacements to injuries during practice on the grass field just north of Camp Randall Stadium. Redshirt sophomore Logan Brown, who had been the first-team left tackle, left practice due to a head injury and redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini, who was the first-team right tackle Saturday, suffered a right-leg injury about midway through practice.
NFLcharlottenews.net

Quick Hits: Newsome undeterred despite injury

An injury that sidelined Bears receiver Dazz Newsome for most of the offseason hasn't altered his goal to make an impact as a rookie. The sixth-round draft pick from North Carolina returned to practice last Monday for the first time since he landed hard on his shoulder in the Bears' first OTA practice June 2.
College Sports247Sports

Husker Quick Hits: Chinander gives scrimmage thoughts; 'take my job' challenges from vets

The Huskers jumped back into camp practices on Tuesday, two days after a scrimmage followed by an off day. Nebraska defensive coaches Erik Chinander, Travis Fisher Tony Tuioti and several defenders spoke to the media after the practice. While the top group is solidifying its place, Chinander said he likes that the older guys on defense are secure enough in themselves and their talents to drive the young guys to try to beat them out.
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Other Perspectives Edition

“I think size and skill is how you win, especially in the playoffs,” MacLellan said. “You can get bigger, but if you can’t play the game, I don’t think it contributes much to your lineup. I grew up watching the Atlanta Flames. I played a little bit in Calgary. They were big skilled teams. I think that’s the path to a championship, especially in the playoffs.”
Ider, ALTimes-Journal

Quick Hits: Rams edge Patriots in football jamboree

Making their preseason debut under the leadership of first-year head coach Tyler Vann, the Sylvania Rams topped the Kate Duncan Smith DAR Patriots 6-0 in Grant on Thursday night. The Rams’ lone score came from a Zack Anderson 40-yard touchdown run. Sylvania kicks off regular-season competition next Friday night, hosting...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos buzz: Quick notes from the second week of camp

The Denver Broncos have concluded two weeks of training camp. Check out our quick thoughts from the first two weeks below. Pro Bowlers back in action: After sitting out Week 1 with a shoulder injury last year, WR Courtland Sutton tore his ACL in Week 2, ending his season. The knee injury happening in September did have a silver lining — the Pro Bowl WR had almost the entire 2020 season and all of the 2021 offseason to rehab. Now close to 100% recovered, Sutton aims to play in one preseason game as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. Meanwhile, Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb suffered an ankle injury late last season but didn’t have surgery until the spring. Chubb is also back practicing and he aims to be ready by Week 1, but the Pro Bowl edge defender might not play in preseason.
FootballPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Quick Hits: Some Good & Bad from WVU's First Scrimmage

"The good news is we got three weeks to get ready for Maryland. We did some things really really well. I thought the energy was good. We had some highlights on both sides of the ball. I thought Tony Mathis was the guy that really stood out offensively. He had a couple of touchdowns -- thought he ran the ball with great balance, broke tackles. Excited for him. He's been a real bright spot at camp and that's huge for our football team. Jarret Doege continues to be sharp in fall camp. I thought he had a nice day. I thought the interior part of our offensive line did some good things. Defensively, I think we got pressure on the quarterback. I thought Akheem Mesidor continues his climb. I think he's got a chance to be special before it's all said and done. VD [VanDarius Cowan] had his best day today, he had a pressure and had a forced fumble. Lanell Carr, with the twos, had some nice one on one pass rushes where he won.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the NFL teams still looking to trim their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 80-man deadline. In order to get down to that number, the organization has let go of a veteran cornerback. According to Field Yates, the Raiders released 25-year-old Rasul Douglas on Monday. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy