The Florida football team had its two starters at corner almost set in stone at the beginning of fall camp with juniors Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill manning both positions. The Gators should have Elam’s name written in Sharpie as a starter because he’s been that strong for them during his two seasons so far. But Hill suffered a torn ACL a week into fall camp and will miss the entire 2021 season. Coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator have been tasked with finding another corner that will pair best beside Elam.