Seventh annual Tiger Town Bash will be Aug. 26

ROCK SPRINGS —The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the seventh annual Tiger Town Bash. Set for Aug. 26, the Tiger Town Bash will showcase Tiger pride as students head back to school; it’s also just days before the first home football game. The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and marching band will perform and all clubs, organizations and groups are invited to set-up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black on Thursday.