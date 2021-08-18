ANOTHER OPINION: The military, moral ‘fiasco’ of Afghanistan withdrawal
The incompetent method with which the Biden administration administered the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is a military and moral fiasco. On Sunday, a panicked evacuation of U.S. personnel took place amid the abandonment of many of the thousands of Afghans who helped Americans during the war, all while the Taliban raised a flag over the presidential palace in Kabul, reconquering the country nearly 20 years after the U.S. and NATO nations had ousted the extremists following the 9/11 attacks.www.goshennews.com
