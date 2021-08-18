Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for fourth DUI, flooding holding cell

Bracero

WILKES-BARRE — With supportive family members speaking on his behalf, Fernando Cupeles Bracero acknowledged he has a problem with alcohol. Bracero, 27, of Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced Wednesday by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to one-to-two years in state prison for his fourth drunken driving conviction. Bracero was also sentenced to six months probation for intentionally flooding the city police department’s inmate holding cell and tossing toilet water with his hands. Bracero pleaded guilty to the charges June 11. City police arrested Bracero during a traffic stop at East South and South Empire streets on March 14. Bracero passed a city police officer’s cruiser, turned off the headlights to his own vehicle, and drove several blocks until he stopped, court records say. Police said Bracero had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, and was observed having bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. During the traffic stop, police in court records say Bracero was drinking from a bottle of Fireball in front of the officer. When Bracero was placed in a holding cell, he removed his socks and stuffed the socks in a toilet he intentionally flooded, court records say. When an officer turned off the water to the toilet, Bracero placed his hands in the toilet and tossed water throughout the cell. Through an interpreter, Bracero’s wife and father asked Lupas to help Bracero with a program to address his drinking. Bracero acknowledged he has a problem, saying he has reflected on his life for the last five months while jailed. “Your honor, everything he has been arrested for, he’s been intoxicated each time,” Bracero’s attorney, Theron Jacob Solomon said. “I explained to him he is his own worst enemy. He has to get over this hurdle of booze.” Lupas ordered Bracero to undergo alcohol counseling while in state prison, and suspended his driver’s license for 18 months. Court records say Bracero was sentenced by Lupas on July 20, 2020, to one-year in jail followed by two years probation on drunken driving and child endangerment offenses. In that case, city police say Bracero was under the influence of alcohol driving a vehicle with two children on Park Avenue on Jan. 27, 2020.