Video Games

Rocky NoHands is a Professional Gamer That Plays Games Using His Mouth Alone, Fortnite Include

techeblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Stoutenburg, better known as “RockyNoHands” online, just might be the world’s first professional gamer that plays games using his mouth alone, Fortnite included. This is accomplished with a tool known as the Quadstick controller, which basically consists of a joystick, four sip/puff pressure sensors and a lip position sensor that can be assigned to output to any game controller button or axis, or to any mouse movement, button or keyboard key. Read more to see him in-action.

#Gamer#Paralysis#Guinness World Records
