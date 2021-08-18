Rocky NoHands is a Professional Gamer That Plays Games Using His Mouth Alone, Fortnite Include

Metroid has always done a good job at playing to the strengths of each game’s respective hardware. The original Metroid is only as haunting as it is thanks to the NES. Return of Samus is an atmospheric masterpiece precisely because it acknowledges what the Game Boy cannot accomplish to focus on what the handheld can. Super Metroid is a Super Nintendo tour de force that highlights all of the console’s strengths. Fusion and Zero Mission are arguably the best games on the Game Boy Advance. Prime only exists because the GameCube was powerful enough to handle its scope. Even Prime Pinball makes the most out of the DS’ Dual Screens and touchpad without feeling overbearing. Such a strong track record makes it all the more disappointing when a Metroid falls short.