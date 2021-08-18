Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Coyote That Mauled 3-Year-Old in Cape Cod Thought to Be a Serial Attacker

By Inside Edition Staff
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Little Elodie was enjoying a family vacation and stargazing on the beach when the attack happened. “We just heard a blood-curdling scream,” mom Megan Lewis told Inside Edition. She says her husband scooped up the girl and they all fled to the car. The coyote is thought to be the same one that was seen stalking a woman on Cape Cod last month in a viral video.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Serial#Coyote#Stalking#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pennsylvania StatePeople

Pa. Woman Mauled to Death While Breaking up Fight Between Dogs She Was Watching: 'Special Person'

A Pennsylvania woman who was watching her roommate's dogs was mauled to death while trying to beak up a fight between the animals. On July 28, Rhoda Wagner was found dead in her front yard with three dogs running loose around her, PennLive reports. Responding authorities took the dogs, all pit bulls, into custody and through an investigation determined Wagner had been mauled to death. All three dogs were since euthanized with the consent of the owner, authorities said.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Man found a tarantula so ‘humongous’, he had to call the police

A Wiltshire man who caught a ‘humongous’ tarantula on his wall was so shocked by his find he had to call the police. Tony Upton-Huang, 57 had just returned home from dropping his wife off at work on July 21 when he saw the creature on the side of his house in Swindon.
Ocean City, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Officials Confirm 12-Year-Old Girl Was Bitten By Sandbar Shark In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Beach Patrol now confirms that it was indeed a shark that bit a Pennsylvania girl on vacation with her family this week. Twelve-year-old Jordan Prushinski is recovering after a shark bite left her with 42 stitches. “I’m trying to like wanting to stay out of the water for a little while,” said Prushinski. “She’s doing great. She was on the beach today,” said Captain Butch Arbin, Ocean City Beach Patrol. Prushinski and her family were at the beach Monday near 119th street when she felt something sharp brush up against her leg in the water. She then realized...
Winchester, KYWTVQ

“A horrific accident”: family dog attacks 11-year-old

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – One family in Winchester had a tragic start to their weekend when one of the family dogs attacked an 11-year-old boy early Friday morning before school. The attack cost the boy one of his ears and the dog his life. Jessica Conner and her 11-year-old son...
times-georgian.com

Temple couple mauled by dogs, horse attacked in separate incident

A Temple couple was mauled Tuesday night by two dogs, one of which was killed by the husband while fending off the attack. In a separate and unrelated dog attack on Monday morning, a miniature horse was attacked and severely wounded by dogs while in a pasture on Beulah Church Road near Mt. Zion Road. The same dogs are also said to have attacked a man mowing his grass, causing minor injuries.
Kane County, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Dog Owner Devastated After Neighbor, Husband Of Wayne Village President, Shot His Dog Dead; Village President Said Husband Feared For His Life

WAYNE, Ill. (CBS) — A devastated dog owner in Kane County said Thursday that his neighbor shot and killed one of his beloved pets. The Kane County Sheriff’s Department late Thursday was going over security video showing the man’s two dogs walking with their dog-sitter outside his home in Wayne. When they reached the river, the owner said his neighbor opened fire – killing his dog, Ludwig. The neighbor told police the dogs were on his property and acting aggressive. “I ran down there. She had my dog, and I stood – I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” said dog owner Joe Petit. “The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy