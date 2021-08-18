Coyote That Mauled 3-Year-Old in Cape Cod Thought to Be a Serial Attacker
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Little Elodie was enjoying a family vacation and stargazing on the beach when the attack happened. “We just heard a blood-curdling scream,” mom Megan Lewis told Inside Edition. She says her husband scooped up the girl and they all fled to the car. The coyote is thought to be the same one that was seen stalking a woman on Cape Cod last month in a viral video.foxwilmington.com
