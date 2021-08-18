Coyote That Mauled 3-Year-Old in Cape Cod Thought to Be a Serial Attacker

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Beach Patrol now confirms that it was indeed a shark that bit a Pennsylvania girl on vacation with her family this week. Twelve-year-old Jordan Prushinski is recovering after a shark bite left her with 42 stitches. “I’m trying to like wanting to stay out of the water for a little while,” said Prushinski. “She’s doing great. She was on the beach today,” said Captain Butch Arbin, Ocean City Beach Patrol. Prushinski and her family were at the beach Monday near 119th street when she felt something sharp brush up against her leg in the water. She then realized...