Stephen A. Smith Defends Reporter Whose Question Made Naomi Osaka Cry
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is defending the reporter whose question brought tennis champion Naomi Osaka to tears. Smith was referring to an Ohio press conference last week during which Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty asked Osaka a question about balancing tennis and outside interests. Osaka was overcome with emotion and left the press conference soon after. Her agent harshly criticized the question, calling Daugherty a “bully” whose “sole purpose was to intimidate.” But Smith disagreed.foxwilmington.com
