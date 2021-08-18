NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

The next SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to visit the International Space Station will launch next Saturday (Aug. 28), and if you're an early-bird you can watch it all online. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Dragon CRS-23 cargo ship for NASA from Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Florida. Liftoff is set for 3:37 a.m. EDT (0837 GMT), so be ready to wake up extra early (or just stay up super late) if you want to watch it. The launch will be carried live on this page courtesy of NASA Television, SpaceX's YouTube channel, as well as their respective social media channels. NASA's webcast will begin at 3:15 a.m. EDT (0815 GMT).