Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Taliban Spray Gunfire Outside Airport to Disperse Crowds Trying to Flee

By Inside Edition Staff
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was gunfire outside the Kabul airport as the Taliban tried to clear crowds of people attempting to leave the country. The Taliban is imposing a brutal brand of justice. The face of a man accused of stealing a car was covered in tar as he was paraded through the streets. A woman was shot dead in the street, reportedly for not wearing a burqa. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi recorded her harrowing escape from Kabul. She was able to board a US cargo plane to Qatar with 300 Afghans.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Foreign Correspondent#Cbs News#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Qatar
Related
Middle EastNew York Post

Taliban set woman on fire for ‘bad cooking,’ Afghan activist alleges

Vengeful Taliban fighters set a young woman in northern Afghanistan ablaze this week, a woman’s rights activist alleged, as word of the terror group’s atrocities slowly trickles out of the strife-torn country. The woman was “put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters,” Najla Ayoubi,...
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Public SafetyLa Crosse Tribune

Chaos and gunfire at Kabul airport as Taliban take over the city

Gunfire can be heard going off at the Kabul International Airport in a new video that shows people running toward the terminal. Another video shows people scrambling onto planes to escape Afghanistan as the Taliban take over. CNN cannot independently verify some of these images.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Week

Taliban fighters almost attacked CNN producer as Clarissa Ward interviewed crowd outside Kabul airport: 'We had to intervene and scream'

As CNN's Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward reported outside the entrance to the Kabul airport on Wednesday, a desperate, panicked crowd of Afghans surrounded her, eager to tell their stories and beg those watching in America for help. Meanwhile, the Taliban fired off crowd dispersal shots nearby, later approaching the CNN team and reportedly almost pistol-whipping a producer.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

As Afghans try to flee the country, CNN reporter describes Taliban doing 'crowd control' at Kabul airport

CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh described how the Taliban was doing "crowd control" as Afghans try to flee Afghanistan through the airport in Kabul. On Monday, CNN’s "Inside Politics" reported more details regarding the current state of Afghanistan following the near complete Taliban takeover. Walsh described to anchor John King what he saw as a "volatile" situation at the Kabul airport as citizens attempted to flee. The chyron also noted that U.S. troops were forced to shoot two armed men who fired at them within the airport.
WorldThe Big Lead

CNN's Clarissa Ward Reports Amid Gunfire Outside Kabul Airport

The fearlessness of Clarissa Ward, CNN's chief international correspondent, should be well-known by now as she's stacked year after year of reporting from our world's most fraught areas. She is currently on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, documenting the chaos and danger there as the Taliban retakes control of the country. It's incredibly important work that cannot be cut down by even the most pathetically committed bad-faith actors.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

U.S. adds planes to Afghan airlift as Taliban warns of "consequences" if withdrawal deadline is missed

An Afghan security guard was killed in a shootout on Monday just outside Kabul's international airport as hectic scenes continued with thousands of people clambering for a way out of the country. The Biden administration was ramping up its frantic evacuation efforts, with the U.S. military sending 20 more planes into Kabul to help fly people out of the country.
WorldAntelope Valley Press

Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan’s government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country’s acting defense minister. The slaying comes amid significant Taliban advances. In a...
ProtestsTimes Daily

Taliban violently disperse rare protest, killing 1 person

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least one person as they quashed a rare public show of dissent. The militant group meanwhile met with former officials from the toppled Western-backed government. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
Public Safetywearebreakingnews.com

At Least Three Killed Amid Chaos At Kabul Airport To Flee Taliban

A large number of people desperate to flee Afghanistan before the arrival of the Taliban in the capital has caused a chaotic situation and panic at the Kabul airport. Civilians have crowded into the airfield trying to board flights to leave the country. US Army soldiers have been deployed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy