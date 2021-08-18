Taliban Spray Gunfire Outside Airport to Disperse Crowds Trying to Flee
There was gunfire outside the Kabul airport as the Taliban tried to clear crowds of people attempting to leave the country. The Taliban is imposing a brutal brand of justice. The face of a man accused of stealing a car was covered in tar as he was paraded through the streets. A woman was shot dead in the street, reportedly for not wearing a burqa. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi recorded her harrowing escape from Kabul. She was able to board a US cargo plane to Qatar with 300 Afghans.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0