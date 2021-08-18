Taliban Spray Gunfire Outside Airport to Disperse Crowds Trying to Flee

CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh described how the Taliban was doing "crowd control" as Afghans try to flee Afghanistan through the airport in Kabul. On Monday, CNN’s "Inside Politics" reported more details regarding the current state of Afghanistan following the near complete Taliban takeover. Walsh described to anchor John King what he saw as a "volatile" situation at the Kabul airport as citizens attempted to flee. The chyron also noted that U.S. troops were forced to shoot two armed men who fired at them within the airport.