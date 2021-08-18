Health official: 'We're not out of the woods yet'
Although it wasn't long ago that the Northern Michigan region was seeing a significant decrease in new COVID-19 infections, an unfortunate new trend has developed. On Tuesday, Munson Healthcare chief medical officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said while many can recall the period when percent positivity rates dropped below 2% for several weeks, the Munson health system's region (which includes 25 counties in Northern Michigan and the eastern Upper Peninsula) is now slowly creeping up to a rolling two week average of 6%.www.petoskeynews.com
Comments / 0