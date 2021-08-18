Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster Groves, MO

Jackson: Frightening front-line stories from veterans of the coronavirus wars

By Janet Y. Jackson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems uncompassionate to discuss anything other than the horrendous international news we are witnessing. But we still must deal with our own horror: the coronavirus. Like everyone else, I yearn to return to fearless days of concerts, eating out and hugging people. Accordingly, I’ll wear a mask and take a third vaccine shot if recommended. It appears to me, however, that we’re thinking of the coronavirus too generically. Yes, it’s primarily a respiratory disease, but we seem to have forgotten the other warning symptoms provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Curiosity led me to ask three friends about their experiences with the virus before the vaccines existed, guys with no underlying conditions other than being over 65. It made for three interesting conversations.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster Groves, MO
City
Jackson, MO
Webster Groves, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
Webster Groves, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
City
Florissant, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Supplemental Oxygen#Cdc#Post Dispatch#Editorial Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Arkansas Times

Coronavirus report and open line

Here is the daily report. The governor’s comment:. Today’s report shows some improvement from last week. Vaccinations are up and new cases are down, but we still are seeing strain on our hospitals. @ADHPIO has vaccine clinics across the state, and it’s available in your community. The line is open.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Queens, NYqchron.com

Vietnam veteran recalls war story

Retired Master Sgt. Johnnie Rowe Jr., a former mental health counselor at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village who attended York College in Jamaica, released a book earlier this year recalling his time in the Vietnam War. Rowe, 79, was born in Augusta, Ga., in 1942 and moved to Queens...
MilitaryConnecticut Post

After Being Shot By a Sniper, He Started a Business to Help Other Veterans Beyond the Front Lines

I deployed to Iraq in 2006 as a cavalry scout. I was shot in my legs by a sniper the following year. My recovery took over three years and during that time I saw many of my fellow veterans succumb to mental illness in the form of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.) Suicide runs rampant in the veteran community and after a group therapy session one day a veteran told me he planned to commit suicide until he heard how I recovered from my injury. After graduating from college with my bachelors, I started my professional speaking business dedicated to talking about mental health.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Chicago, ILtheeastcountygazette.com

Veteran Activist Jesse Jackson Hospitalized for COVID-19

Jesse Jackson, the founder & active President of Chicago-based civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH & his wife have been hospitalized following the two getting tested positive for COVID-19. A statement released by Rainbow PUSH organization revealed Jackson, 79, and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in...
MilitaryArkansas Online

OPINION | VIC SNYDER: On the front lines

"Acknowledge the war has changed." This was the messaging advice conveyed in a leaked CDC document after new evidence demonstrated how vigorous the Delta variant of covid is at infecting people. Recently I watched a brief training video recommended by my employer, Arkansas Blue Cross. The take-home was that organizations...
Brevard, NCmy40.tv

War veteran turned author brings rifle and a story to the mountains

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas sponsored a free lecture of by an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran in Brevard. Andrew Biggio, author of "The Rifle," spoke to more than 100 people, telling them about his travels across the country to interview World War II veterans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy