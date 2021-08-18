Jackson: Frightening front-line stories from veterans of the coronavirus wars
It seems uncompassionate to discuss anything other than the horrendous international news we are witnessing. But we still must deal with our own horror: the coronavirus. Like everyone else, I yearn to return to fearless days of concerts, eating out and hugging people. Accordingly, I’ll wear a mask and take a third vaccine shot if recommended. It appears to me, however, that we’re thinking of the coronavirus too generically. Yes, it’s primarily a respiratory disease, but we seem to have forgotten the other warning symptoms provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Curiosity led me to ask three friends about their experiences with the virus before the vaccines existed, guys with no underlying conditions other than being over 65. It made for three interesting conversations.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0