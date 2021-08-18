Cancel
Black Butte Fire now 21,000 acres, still 30% contained Wednesday

By Blue Mountain Eagle
wallowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Butte Fire south of Unity has grown to 21,237 acres and is 30% contained as of Wednesday morning. Fire operations on the Black Butte Fire went well yesterday, according to a press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 6. East of the North Fork Malheur River and south towards Black Butte, crews patrolled and mopped up, strengthening the containment line. Air resources assisted with water drops on hotspots within the fire perimeter. The night shift continued the day shift’s work and did not need to use burning operations. Today, smoke columns may be visible due to interior pockets of fuel igniting.

www.wallowa.com

