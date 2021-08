“Is this going to be a stand up fight, sir, or another bug hunt?”. With the immortal words of Hudson ringing in my ears, I embarked on a playthrough of one of the most anticipated games of the year, Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Coming from Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games, Fireteam Elite has been billed as a third person co-operative survival shooter, which ticks many of the boxes that many of us are looking for. The rest of the boxes are ticked by the fact that this set in the Aliens universe, and features the Colonial Marines. Promising intense action, Aliens, firefights, aliens, and a few more aliens, I strapped on my smart gun and dived on in.