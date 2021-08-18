Cancel
Victoria, TX

The Victoria Advocate seeks freelance photographers for upcoming football season

By Advocate staff report
Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you enjoy photographing the action from the sideline of the football field? The Victoria Advocate is looking for freelance photographers for the upcoming football season. If you are interested in shooting for us, please send samples of your sports photography to photo editor Emree Weaver at eweaver@vicad.com. Let us know where in our coverage area you are based and how far you’re willing to travel. Please also indicate if you’re able to file images on a tight deadline or if you can do next-day turnaround. Must have your own gear. Photographers must also be able to write captions and identify players in photos (rosters will be available). The Advocate can provide credentials, if needed.

