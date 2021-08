Here is how the MLB postseason field would look like if the regular season were to end Monday, Aug. 23. It felt like yesterday that the 2021 MLB season began. But now we are near the tail end of August, which means there is over a month remaining in the 162-game campaign. There have been plenty of surprises, such as the San Francisco Giants becoming the first team to win 80 games and the New York Yankees going from basement dwellers into legitimate contenders after the trade deadline.