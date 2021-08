In this modern world, everything has been confined to a small device, known as a smartphone. It can be used as a camera, calculator, to store pictures, call, message someone, and much more than that. The use of mobile phones has increased and evolved with time. Mobile phones have become such a necessity that they can be easily found in the hands of every section of society whether it is old or young. Smartphones are one of the marvelous inventions from humankind to humankind. It has created a lot of change in the minds of the people.