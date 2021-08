From here out, until the end of high school football season, business has not only picked up at Kilgore High School – it’s through the roof. The Bulldogs held their annual watermelon fest on Thursday night, just outside the Mitchell Field House and indoor practice facility on campus. The players for the football varsity, junior varsity and freshmen were introduced, as were the KHS volleyball team, and the crowd – a large one, after COVID-19 canceled last year’s – was treated to performances by the Hi-Steppers, the cheerleaders, the band and drum line, the twirlers, and then Kilgore Middle School’s StarSteppers and cheerleaders.